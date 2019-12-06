Months after hosting him for a late-June official visit, Purdue visited Eddie Watkins at his Alabama earlier this week to re-connect.

"They just wanted to ask me where they stood, whether they were one of my top schools, things like that," Watkins said of the visit he received from Jeff Brohm and assistant coaches Nick Holt, Kevin Wolthausen and Greg Brown. "I told them they were, and that I'd be signing in February and they said I have a spot there. They were just touching base with me, because I'd already been on my official there."