News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-06 07:58:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama's Eddie Watkins remains a Purdue Class of 2020 priority

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

More: Purdue 2020 commitments

Months after hosting him for a late-June official visit, Purdue visited Eddie Watkins at his Alabama earlier this week to re-connect.

"They just wanted to ask me where they stood, whether they were one of my top schools, things like that," Watkins said of the visit he received from Jeff Brohm and assistant coaches Nick Holt, Kevin Wolthausen and Greg Brown. "I told them they were, and that I'd be signing in February and they said I have a spot there. They were just touching base with me, because I'd already been on my official there."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}