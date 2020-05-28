No league schedules better non-conference games than the Big Ten. And Purdue does its part to play quality competition outside the league.

This season, the Boilermakers have games vs. Memphis, Air Force and Boston College. In 2021, Purdue will take on Oregon State, UConn and Notre Dame. Beyond that, games loom vs. the likes of Syracuse Virginia Tech and Fresno State.

While those are interesting FBS foes, here are 10 schools (listed alphabetically) that would make good opponents for Purdue.



Alabama. Why not? Go big, or go home. Nothing to lose, everything to gain. Besides: Nick Saban typically struggles vs. Purdue, right? He went 1-3-1 vs. the Boilermakers as Michigan State coach, losing in 1997, 1998 and 1999.

BYU. This makes too much sense. These two programs set the bar for passing offenses back in the 1970s and 1980s before it was cool to chuck the pigskin across the fall sky. And few schools have more lush quarterback traditions. The Cougars and Boilermakers never have met. We can have Jim McMahon and Mark Herrmann as honorary captains.

Colorado. Two things … 1. It’s Boulder. Have you ever been to Boulder? Nuf said. 2. It’s a winnable game. Remember when CU was a national power? I know, it's hard.



Georgia Tech. Two schools with rich engineering traditions and so much in common. Yet, the Boilermakers and Yellow Jackets have met just once: The 1978 Peach Bowl on Christmas. Fans would enjoy going to Atlanta, too. Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in a gem tucked in downtown Hotlanta. Stop at The Varsity for two slaw dogs.



