GoldandBlack - FB Alfred Armour is in the NCAA transfer portal

Alfred Armour is in the NCAA transfer portal.

GoldandBlack.com has confirmed that sophomore fullback Alfred Armour is in the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-1, 235-pound Armour opted out before the season ended, leaving prior to the last game vs. Nebraska.

The Indianapolis native, who attended Warren Central High, came to Purdue as a walk-on and played sparingly. He saw action in 17 games the past two seasons with the majority of his playing time coming on special teams.

Armour carried two times for three yards and caught a pass during his career, while making four tackles.

Armour had no carries in 2020 and made two tackles.



Sophomore receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., entered the portal earlier this month and has since landed at Temple.