All-American Eva Hudson enters transfer portal

Reports indicate Purdue's All-American senior outside hitter Eva Hudson will follow three of her teammates to the transfer portal Monday.

Hudson, the 2024 ACVA Midwest Region Player of the Year, was a Big Ten Freshman of the Year and three-time All-Big Ten player in three seasons after committing to Purdue from Fort Wayne Concordia in 2022.

Huskers Illustrated volleyball reporter Lincoln Arneal reported that Hudson would enter the portal late Monday afternoon after breaking the departures of star sophomore outside hitter Chloe Chicoine, starting senior middle blocker Lourdès Myers and part-time starting middle blocker sophomore Lizzie Carr.



Purdue also announced the signing of a transfer Monday in former USC Trojan middle blocker Lindsey Miller.

