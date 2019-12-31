This week, the decade of the 2010s comes to a close, and some decade it was for Purdue, as some of the greatest players in program history starred for the Boilermakers, who won three Big Ten titles and played in eight NCAA Tournaments during the decade.

Below, GoldandBlack.com's All-Decade Team for the calendar years 2010 to 2019.

Note: Considered here were any players who played for Purdue at any point during the decade.