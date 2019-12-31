News More News
All-Decade Team: Purdue basketball in the 2010s

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

This week, the decade of the 2010s comes to a close, and some decade it was for Purdue, as some of the greatest players in program history starred for the Boilermakers, who won three Big Ten titles and played in eight NCAA Tournaments during the decade.

Below, GoldandBlack.com's All-Decade Team for the calendar years 2010 to 2019.

Note: Considered here were any players who played for Purdue at any point during the decade.

Robbie Hummel, Chris Kramer and E'Twaun Moore were three of the best players of the early years of the Matt Painter Era. (AP)

FIRST TEAM

Guard — E'Twaun Moore (2008-2011)

One of the pre-eminent scorers and best players in school history, Moore finished his four-year career with 2,136 points before going on to enjoy the most NBA success of any of his Boilermaker contemporaries.

