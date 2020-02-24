The first day of Purdue's spring practices is in the books. And, Jeff Brohm liked what he saw. "I thought Day One was a good practice," said the fourth-year Boilermaker head coach. "We came out with some energy. The guys understand we have a lot of work to do." Purdue is looking to get back on track after finishing 4-8 in 2019 and missing a bowl for the first time under Brohm. It's hoped a staff shakeup, led by the hiring of defensive coordinator Bob Diaco, will help the Boilermakers improve. In 2019, Purdue was just 12th in the Big Ten in sacks (23.0) and 10th in tackles for loss (72.0), while ranking 12th in the conference vs. the run (192.5 ypg). Diaco arrived from a successful one-year stay running Louisiana Tech's defense. He has been a head coach (UConn) and coordinated defense at schools like Notre Dame, Nebraska and Cincinnati. At all of his stops, Diaco has favored a 3-4 scheme. Brohm says the unit will have a variety of looks. "We will be very multiple in what we do," said Brohm. "You have to come out and teach all the details of every single thing. You have to take segments of it and continue to work it in great detail and make sure we understand it. … We will be very multiple in what we do." One area Brohm demands improvement: Cut down on big plays allowed. The Boilermakers ranked No. 12 in the Big Ten in 2019 in long scrimmage plays allowed (10 yards or more) with 176. Purdue allowed 211 (12th in Big Ten) in 2018 and 184 (12th) in 2017.

"We gave up way more big plays and explosive plays on defense than we ever have," said Brohm. "You aren’t gonna win football games doing that. You want to be aggressive and attack, (but) you can’t give up that many big plays. We are gonna work hard to make sure to get that number down. ... That will be key."

Making special teams special

Not only does Purdue want better play from its defense, but it also wants improved special teams. That's why Brohm brought in Marty Biagi from North Texas to coordinate special teams. A big point of emphasis: Improve the return game. The Boilermakers finished 11th in the Big Ten in punt returns (5.6 ypc) in 2019 and last in kickoff returns (15.8 ypc). Purdue last ran back a punt for a TD in 2009 (Aaron Valentin) and a kickoff in 2013 (Akeem Hunt). "Special teams were an emphasis last year," said Brohm. "And you know what? It didn't work out for us. I thought we could have done some better things. In general, we just have to be more productive." Enter Biagi, who will be Brohm's fourth special teams coach in four years.

"(Marty is) very creative in what he does," said Brohm. "He has been outstanding on special teams … he'll also work with our outside backers. He has been on the defensive side of the ball his whole career. He’s a great recruiter and relates well to the kids. I'm looking forward to us making some strides. …"

Aidan O'Connell is battling to be the No. 1 quarterback. He made some nice throws on Monday. (Krockover Photography)

QB chatter

Injuries hit Purdue hard in 2019. And the quarterback spot took a big hit, with Elijah Sindelar (3 starts), Jack Plummer (6) and Aidan O'Connell (3) all making starts.

Sindelar is gone, opting not to use the sixth year of eligibility he was awarded last year. That leaves the Boilermakers with Plummer, O'Connell and redshirt freshman Paul Piferi under center this spring. Freshman Michael Alaimo will arrive this summer. Both Plummer and O'Connell had their moments on the first day. While O'Connell is healthy, Plummer is coming off an ankle injury.

"Jack had an injury similar to David Blough’s," said Brohm. "He is ahead of schedule just like David. He will be able to go through everything. Maybe the team settings, 11 on 11, we will hold him out because he isn't 100 percent, but it's right there close." Is there a No. 1 signal-caller right now?

"We are gonna let that one play out," said Brohm. "Both guys have shown promise."

MIA

Several players missed practice today. Wideouts David Bell (shoulder) and Jackson Anthrop (lower leg) sat out, as did center Viktor Beach (back). Each is coming off surgery. "David Bell had offseason surgery on a shoulder he played with all year long," said Brohm. "He’ll be back hopefully in the summer. He will continue to rehab. "Jackson Anthrop had surgery on his lower leg. We want to make sure he has plenty of time to heal." As for Beach, who began 2019 as the No. 1 center before his back flared up.

"That is something we are gonna have to see where it goes." Defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal was dressed but didn't take part. He missed all of 2019 recovering from knee surgery.

"Lorenzo Neal is gonna continue to rehab," said Brohm. "You probably won't see him much out here in team segments at all this spring." Rondale Moore was active after missing the final eight games of 2019 with a hamstring injury. But he also had offseason surgery. "His leg and hamstring are good," said Brohm. "He had some finger surgery done, so we want to make sure that heals up fully, so he will be limited in what he does."

Lorenzo Neal was wearing gear but didn't participate in practice. (Krockover Photography)

The big JC LB

The defense featured on Day One saw Purdue playing four linebackers, with Jaylan Alexander lined up inside along side Derrick Barnes and with DaMarcus Mitchell and Jalen Graham outside. Mitchell is a burly 6-3, 260-pound JC transfer.

"DaMarcus Mitchell is a guy who has size and athleticism," said Brohm. "We are gonna have to find a spot for him on the field. He needs to be a productive player for us." Barnes played linebacker his first two seasons at Purdue before moving to the "Leo" spot in 2019. "We are gonna try to get the 11 best guys on the field," said Brohm. "Derrick has been a productive player for us. He has gotten sacks on the line of scrimmage. … we want to look at him at both spots."

