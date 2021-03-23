Rondale Moore looked like a potential first-round pick on Tuesday during Purdue's Pro Day. Will he end up being one?

The former star Boilermaker wideout worked out before 30 NFL teams, running a variety of drills under the watchful eye of 43 representatives from league teams.

"I think, for me, most importantly, it was about showing that I am healthy, I have the ability and capabilities to go outside and run routes," said Moore, who did not bench-press today. "More importantly than the times or the vertical or whatever, I was just going out there and running routes."