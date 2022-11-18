While COVID-19 may have caused havoc on the last two volleyball seasons, Purdue is in the midst of a great run of success. Coach Dave Shondell has led the program since 2003 and in that time the Boilers have reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament four times and the Sweet 16 a total of 10 times. The last two seasons Purdue has been one of the last eight teams in the nation left standing, and last year they defeated eventual NCAA champion Wisconsin twice in Big Ten play.

Shondell has built Purdue into one of the best programs in the nation, and after signing the No. 3 rated recruiting class, which included No. 1 overall recruit in outside hitter Chloe Chicoine. This week he answered some of my questions about this year's team and the squad going forward.