The NFL Draft is April 25-27 in Nashville. And the big story line for Purdue: Will the program have a player selected for the 22nd season in a row?

The last time the Boilermakers didn’t have a player picked was in 1997, the spring before Joe Tiller coached his first game. The president back then? It was Bill Clinton. A gallon of gas was $1.19. And Elijah Sindelar wasn’t even a year old.

The player with the best chance to get selected is quarterback David Blough, but he appears to be a late-round pick … at best. Safety Jacob Thieneman also has a good chance to hear his name. The draft begins Thursday.



It has been an impressive draft-pick streak for Purdue. But, it may end, according to an NFL scout who spoke to GoldandBlack.com off-the-record. Here are the scout’s thoughts on the Boilermakers with the best chances to get picked.

