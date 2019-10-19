It wasn't Trevion Williams' best day, but he's established already as a productive player at the very least, but part of this season's growth for Purdue must lie with the rest of its second-year players, because there are a lot of them, and they're capable.

To that end, Saturday was a strong start for Aaron Wheeler and Sasha Stefanovic and probably especially Eric Hunter, who finished with 13 points and five assists over the afternoon's three scrimmage sessions.

"They stress just being assertive," Hunter said of Purdue's coaches' message to him. "I'm a playmaker, whether it's getting shots for someone else, or getting my own shot. I'm just trying to make as any plays as possible."

He'll be in more positions to this season, playing both backcourt positions, and seems better prepared to capitalize.