Annie Drews Earns Silver Medal

Annie Drews (11) during warmups for a match against Serbia on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at the Summer Olympics in Paris
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Annie Drews won't be bringing home another gold meal, but she did clinch a seconds traight medal in volleyball at the Olympics this morning. The Team USA outside hitter, who was an All-American at Purdue, was instrumental in getting the American back to the gold medal match, but they were swept by Italy 3-0 today and forced to settle for silver.

Drews won gold with Team USA in Tokyo three years ago, and she has played a large role on the national team in recent years. In Paris the American lost a five set opener to China, but bounced back to beat Serbia in five sets.

After sweeping France and Poland to reach the semifinals they face Brazil. Drews had a late kill in the deciding fifth set against the Brazilians that helped lead the U.S. back to the gold medal match. She fnished that match by scoring 18 points, but only had six in the gold medal match as the Italians dominated. She also had a team high 16 points in the sarlier 5-set win over Serbia.

