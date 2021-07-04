Another big day for Purdue's players in Latvia

The three Boilermakers playing in Latvia at the FIBA 19-and-under World Cup continue to show well.

Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst each scored 14 points in Team USA's 100-52 rout of Mali on Saturday, while Zach Edey finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds for Canada in its 100-75 win over Japan.

Ivey set a tone early for the Americans, scoring nine of their first 11 points, while Furst did most of his damage after halftime.

Prelims conclude Tuesday, as Canada faces Senegal at 5 a.m. ET and the U.S takes on Australia at 1:30 p.m., both of them looking to finish a perfect 3-0 in group play.



