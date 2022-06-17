Another big defensive line addition for Purdue: Saadiq Clements

Purdue's landed another highly recruited defensive lineman off this weekend's slate of official visitors, as Kentucky defensive tackle Saadiq Clements committed on Friday morning a few days after the trip. He's the ninth commitment in the Class of 2023.



Clements committed to Purdue over offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Florida State and others.

His pledge comes on the heels of Purdue also landing Tennessee's Drake Carlson, also a projected defensive tackle.

Louisville edge-rusher Micah Carter also committed this week.



More to come ...