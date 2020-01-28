PDF: Purdue-Rutgers statistics

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Again, Purdue fell well behind on the road, again it rallied, and again it wasn't enough.

This time, No. 25 Rutgers denied the Boilermakers that elusive road win, hanging on to beat Purdue 70-63

The Boilermakers trailed by as many as 17 early In the second half, but rallied to get within just three with around two minutes remaining.

Jahaad Proctor was a surprise star for Purdue, scoring 19 off the bench and giving it a chance during a first half after which the Boilermakers trailed by a dozen.

Trevion Williams surged in the second half to a 17-point, 13-rebound night.

Purdue turned the ball over 11 times In the first half, contributing to 14 fast-break points for Rutgers, and blowing up one of the Boilermakers' necessary components of a solid start.



