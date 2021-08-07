Another training camp, another quarterback competition

Another year, another training camp battle to see who will be Purdue’s starting quarterback. It has become an annual rite in West Lafayette, as four of Jeff Brohm’s five camps as Boilermaker boss have featured a battle for the No. 1 signal-caller job. In 2017, it was David Blough vs. Elijah Sindelar. In 2018, it was Blough vs. Sindelar, II In 2019, Sindelar was the clear No. 1 In 2020, it was Jack Plummer vs. Aidan O'Connell This August, it's Plummer vs. O'Connell, II ... with Austin Burton making a push, too. "I think, in general, competition is good," said Purdue co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm. "And it's gonna make all of our guys better." Story continues below video



The 6-3, 200-pound O'Connell, a fifth-year senior, throws the best ball among the Boilermaker signal-callers. But he lacks speed, which limits his ability to extend plays or execute designed runs. He is 3-3 as a starter, engineering comeback wins in 2019 vs. Nebraska (off the bench) and Northwestern (starter). The 6-5, 220-pound Plummer, a redshirt junior, has improved as a passer and also brings a better-than-you-think ability to run the ball. He is 2-7 as a starter. Jeff Brohm said in July that he hopes to name a starter internally after a "couple weeks of camp." Until then, the Boilermaker quarterbacks will battle. "Early on, we're going to divide the snaps up," Brohm said. "We have a capable quarterback room. We have experience and we have some newcomers, as well. Having multiple guys that we feel like can play is a good thing." No doubt, Purdue has had to tap into its depth at quarterback in each of Brohm's first four seasons with injury striking the position. Blough (ankle) and Sindelar (knee) got hurt in 2017; Sindelar (knee) got hurt again in 2018 and 2019 (concussion, collarbone). Plummer (ankle) went down in 2019, while O'Connell (foot) got bitten by the injury bug in 2020. "At any point in time, being able to put guys in the game and help us win can be beneficial, at any point in time when someone goes down with injury which has happened four straight years, it's beneficial," said Brohm.



Is an offense's development impacted differently by having a camp competition instead of having a clear No. 1 man? "I think overall development during camp, I don't think it has a huge impact," said Brian Brohm. "We're mostly putting in the same stuff, doing the same type of things in camp that we would be if we knew who the guy was the whole time. "Yes, there's less reps with the one receiver every single time. So, you do lose a little bit of that continuity. But I think we have guys that have played a lot, especially two guys who have played with all the players on this offense quite a bit. They have that feel, they've played in games with these guys. They have that connection because of that experience." Don't discount Burton being a factor, even though he didn't play a snap in 2020 after arriving as a transfer from UCLA. "Austin has done a great job," said Jeff Brohm. "He's a super teammate. He gets along with all of our players. He fits in well. He understands things better now. He gives us a little bit of athleticism at the quarterback position as well as a thrower. And he's right in the mix. I look forward to him stepping forward and doing good things. We have confidence if he were to go into a game he'd be able to play and help our offense and help us win."


