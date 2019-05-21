Purdue has made a conscious effort to get bigger in the secondary since Jeff Brohm arrived.

In 2017, the Boilermakers added 6-3, 210-pound safety Cory Trice. In 2018, the program inked 6-3, 204 Jalen Graham and 6-2, 190 Marvin Grant at the safety spot. Now, Purdue would like to add 2020 safety Antonio Johnson to the mix at safety.