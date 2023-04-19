Purdue safety Antonio Stevens' head was spinning as he was carted off the field.

"I didn't know what was next for me. I was just scared, but I didn't really know what to think," Stevens said.

Stevens was covering a kickoff against Nebraska after an 89-yard touchdown catch by David Bell. The 6'2" safety went down away from the ball, holding his left leg in agony. Stevens remained on the turf inside Ross-Ade Stadium for several minutes before being carted off the field, not knowing what the future would hold.

The diagnosis was grim. Stevens shared that he suffered a dislocated knee, torn ACL, torn LCL, torn MCL, and ripped a piece of his hamstring off during the play. What was next for him was a pair of surgeries and a grueling rehabilitation process that would last over a year.

Up to that point, 2020 was kind to the true freshman from Nashville, Tennessee. Stevens appeared in five games during the COVID-19 shortened season, serving as a backup in the secondary and seeing action on special teams. The momentum Stevens built during his debut season in West Lafayette came to a screeching halt after the devastating injury.

The path back to health was filled with frustration, as it took Stevens about two months to learn how to walk again. The process also included going in for rehab three times a day, every single day, for several months. That time period was challenging for Stevens, but he found positives in the journey.

"It was real difficult. I mean, it was definitely a grind, for sure. That was one of the toughest things that I've ever went through in my life. A lot of adversity, but I'm really thankful for it. It helped me grow as a man," Stevens said.

Stevens was sidelined for all of 2021 as he continued progressing in his long and winding road back to the gridiron. All of the long hours in the training room and hard work during rehab paid off as he returned to the field for Purdue in 2022. Stevens played in 13 games for the Boilermakers last season, recording eight total tackles as a reserve behind the likes of Sanoussi Kane and Cam Allen.

During what Stevens refers to as "one of the toughest" battles he'd ever gone through, the Tennessee native leaned on a few things to help get him through the grind. He shared that his relationship with God was a big motivator, along with the love and support of his mother.

A fellow Boilermaker safety also made sure Stevens was in good spirits during his rehab process.

"Sanoussi Kane. That's my dog, my brother. He just uplifted me, and you know, just always keeps my head on straight, for sure," Stevens said.

The brutal injury and subsequent rehabilitation process provided Stevens with an opportunity to look within himself. The soon-to-be redshirt junior has a new outlook on football and is using it to become a standout for the Boilermakers this spring.

"I took so many things for granted," Stevens said. "I didn't really know how much I loved the game until it was taken away from me. You know, every day I come out here, I go as hard as I can --- I'm really grateful to be here, really grateful to be on this team, really grateful to be doing what I love."