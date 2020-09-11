GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Frank Kendrick

Frank Kendrick turns 70 today (Sept. 11, 2020). We celebrate Frank's milestone birthday with a conversation about what the Boilermaker Athletics Hall of Famer is up to.

Kendrick, tne father of three grown children, lives in the Zionsville, Ind., area with his wife Mieke. Kendrick is still serving kids as he is working at Noblesville (Ind.) H.S. as an instructional assistant.

As as Boilermaker, Kendrick was a three-year starter at forward for coaches George King and Fred Schaus. He was an All-Big Ten performer on Purdue's 1974 NIT title team and averaged 16.3 points and 8.5 boards from 1972-74.

We caught up with him on for this birthday where Kendrick discusses his family, Purdue hoops, the challenges of the world today and much more.

Note: My apologies for the reversed Gold and Black logo. I will do better next time!

If it is easier for you to listen than watch, click here!