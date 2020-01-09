T.J. Storment was a wanted man.

The moment the massive Colorado State offensive tackle hit the transfer portal in mid-December, the offers rolled in.

“I had over 25,” he said. "But it came down to Purdue, Vanderbilt and Texas.”

And Purdue won. In fact, it was the only school the 6-7, 316-pound Storment visited, a trip that took place earlier this week.

“Purdue made contact with me the day I entered the portal,” said Storment. “And they actually were the first school to offer me, which was awesome and very important to me.

“(Offensive line) Coach (Dale) Williams was the first one to believe in me. I have been recruited a few times now, each was distinctly different. God has provided every time. This time, it definitely was the most recruited I have been after starting all 12 games at left tackle at Colorado State last year.”

The Boilermakers will be the fourth school for Storment, a native of Statesville, N.C., who played at Old Dominion in 2016 (redshirted) and 2017 (played in five games) before transferring to Fullerton (Calif.) JC for the 2018 season and landing at Colorado State in 2019. The Rams—who play in the Mountain West—parted ways with head coach Mike Bobo after the season, spurring Storment to move on.

”I came to Colorado State because I believed in coaches Mike Bobo and (offensive line coach) Dave Johnson," Storment said in a tweet at the time of his departure. He continued: "I no longer feel that I align with the current vision at CSU.”

Storment, who will enroll on Monday and pursue a Master's in Leadership after obtaining a degree in finance from Colorado State, figures to earn a starting spot in 2020 along a Boilermaker o-line that needs help.

“I think I could have had that opportunity (to start) anywhere,” said Storment. “I really liked everything about the university. I really believe in Coach (Jeff) Brohm and Coach Williams. I think they are the best coaches I ever have met. They are two guys I wanna play for. I wanna throw on the Black and Gold and represent Purdue."

Senior Grant Hermanns returns at left tackle, but the other four spots are in flux. Where will Storment--who says he has played most spots along the line--play?

"We have had some conversations, but I am gonna hold off on answering that until we get to spring ball," he said.

While his position is TBD, the chance to play big-time football appeals to Storment.

“Playing Power Five ball always has been a dream of mine,” he said. “I always have followed Purdue and been a fan and am happy to play for them.

“The most important thing to know about me is my faith in Jesus. He has given me the ability to play football. And I look forward to keep doing that for him.”