NASHVILLE — Purdue has a lot going for it, whether it be resurgent success of the past two seasons, its markedly upgraded recruiting results or simply the intangible of relevance, that the college football world is now more aware of the Boilermakers than it's been in years.

But, if there's any one clear reveal that came out of Friday's 63-14 loss to Auburn — a game that ended with the Tigers taking a knee a yard short of 70 — it's that in terms of where Purdue wants to be, it's not even close.