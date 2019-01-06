GoldandBlack.com

As expected, Markus Bailey returning for his senior season
Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey will return to the Boilermakers for his final season of eligibility, he announced Sunday night.
Coach Jeff Brohm has already said he expected Bailey to return, but the formalization of his decision is welcome news nonetheless, as Bailey is the Boilermakers’ top defensive player.
The fifth-year senior has already graduated from Purdue and submitted his name for evaluation to the NFL’s draft board.
After considering all of the factors and discussing my options with my family, I have decided to return to Purdue for my last season. I can’t end my career going out how we did in the bowl game. I want to end my career as a Boilermaker doing something special! #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/F0iR1wk7A1— Markus Bailey (@mb_boiler21) January 6, 2019
