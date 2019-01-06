Ticker
As expected, Markus Bailey returning for his senior season

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey will return to the Boilermakers for his final season of eligibility, he announced Sunday night.

Coach Jeff Brohm has already said he expected Bailey to return, but the formalization of his decision is welcome news nonetheless, as Bailey is the Boilermakers’ top defensive player.

The fifth-year senior has already graduated from Purdue and submitted his name for evaluation to the NFL’s draft board.

