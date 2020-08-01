GoldandBlack - As expected, Purdue makes five-star Harrison Ingram’s 'final' cut

As expected, Purdue makes five-star Harrison Ingram’s 'final' cut
To no one’s surprise, Purdue is one of six finalists for Rivals.com five-star Class of 2021 prospect Harrison Ingram.
Ingram announced his ‘final’ list Saturday, Purdue being joined by Stanford, North Carolina Harvard, Howard and Michigan
A notable absence is Duke, which had been showing increasing interest in Ingram, though it had yet to offer a scholarship. Arkansas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Baylor, Louisville and Memphis were previously listed as part of Ingram's 10-school list released in May.
Ingram visited Purdue officially during the season, months after an unofficial visit in the spring.
Rivals.com ranks the Dallas St. Mark’s star as the No. 8 player in the 2021 class.
Final 6👑 pic.twitter.com/knDisCktjA— Harrison Ingram (@Harrisoniingram) August 1, 2020
