GoldandBlack - As expected, Purdue makes five-star Harrison Ingram’s 'final' cut

To no one’s surprise, Purdue is one of six finalists for Rivals.com five-star Class of 2021 prospect Harrison Ingram.

Ingram announced his ‘final’ list Saturday, Purdue being joined by Stanford, North Carolina Harvard, Howard and Michigan

A notable absence is Duke, which had been showing increasing interest in Ingram, though it had yet to offer a scholarship. Arkansas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Baylor, Louisville and Memphis were previously listed as part of Ingram's 10-school list released in May.

Ingram visited Purdue officially during the season, months after an unofficial visit in the spring.

Rivals.com ranks the Dallas St. Mark’s star as the No. 8 player in the 2021 class.