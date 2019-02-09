Not all that long after looking bound for the Bubble, Purdue's not only a virtual lock for the NCAA Tournament, but positioned for a favorable seed.

On Saturday afternoon, the NCAA did its annual mid-season bracket reveal, and the Boilermakers — riding a seven-game winning streak and a co-leader in the Big Ten (in the loss column) with Michigan — and tabbed 15th-ranked Purdue as a No. 3 seed, ninth overall on the seed list.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Boilermakers were No. 11 in the NET rankings, the new RPI.

Purdue's résumé is highlighted by a top-10 home win over Michigan State and a marquee road win at Wisconsin, in addition to a stiff strength of schedule.