As of today, Purdue is a 3 seed
Not all that long after looking bound for the Bubble, Purdue's not only a virtual lock for the NCAA Tournament, but positioned for a favorable seed.
On Saturday afternoon, the NCAA did its annual mid-season bracket reveal, and the Boilermakers — riding a seven-game winning streak and a co-leader in the Big Ten (in the loss column) with Michigan — and tabbed 15th-ranked Purdue as a No. 3 seed, ninth overall on the seed list.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Boilermakers were No. 11 in the NET rankings, the new RPI.
Purdue's résumé is highlighted by a top-10 home win over Michigan State and a marquee road win at Wisconsin, in addition to a stiff strength of schedule.
#MarchMadness Top 16 Seeds!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 9, 2019
1. Duke
2. Tennessee
3. Virginia
4. Gonzaga
5. Kentucky
6. Michigan
7. North Carolina
8. Michigan State
9. Purdue
10. Kansas
11. Houston
12. Marquette
13. Iowa State
14. Nevada
15. Louisville
16. Wisconsin#BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/XBYwOm8uqs
