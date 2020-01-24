More: Purdue schedule and GoldandBlack.com coverage

When Purdue puts Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms on the floor together, side by side on its front line, its intent is to maximize the value of both players, but more importantly to marginalize neither.

The two post players are inarguably among the Boilermakers' top players, and playing them together has long been seen as a means for Matt Painter and his staff to get their best players on the floor more.

But no one would dispute that doing so has to provide advantages.

Now, on Jan. 24, on the eve of Purdue's 20th game of the season, finding and consistently leveraging those advantages remains an on-going process.