As spring practice ends, race is still on for Purdue football

Purdue football wrapped up its spring practice slate on Saturday afternoon in Ross-Ade Stadium, holding its spring showcase, the first spring game alternative under head coach Barry Odom.

Odom has continuously been pleased with the progress of his team throughout the spring and that was no different with the over month long practice slate now in the rear-view mirror.

"I think we look at from where we started in January to where we are today, we made a lot of progress, and we've got a long, long ways to go," Odom said. "Our team that we have right now, they have done absolutely everything we've asked. I'm excited about that. Thankful for them, their willingness to be coached, their openness on trying to dive in to new and they understand the opportunities that we have in front of us that will create big time games with our habits that we continue to develop."

The Purdue head coach highlighted three position groups that have been at the forefront of that improvement, in his mind, with the offensive line, defensive line and quarterbacks standout out after 15 on-field practices.

"I think the offensive line, the number of guys, I wouldn't say it's five guys, we've kind of moved seven guys in there rotationally. I think we've been excited about their progress. I think the quarterbacks, while we are not ready to name a starter yet, but I think that group's gotten a lot better. And defensive line on where we started and where we are today, they've done a really nice job," Odom said.

Odom has stayed positive about the team as he’s looked to shape and mold the roster to his liking upon landing in West Lafayette dating back to December. The team that fans saw on Rohrman Field isn't going to be the same one that takes the field in 140 days, when the Boilermakers officially kick off the Barry Odom era against Ball State in the season opener.

Despite his praise for the three aforementioned position groups, Odom did acknowledge that a wrench could be thrown in the Boilermakers' plans in a matter of just days.

"I mean, yeah, I could answer it and then Wednesday, it's all going to change, you know? So we try to predict those things on what our team is going to look like, we have no idea. It's an uneasy feeling," Odom said.