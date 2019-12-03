Eric Hunter's one of several Purdue players cast into different or expanded roles offensively this season. (USA Today Sports)

As Purdue continues to get its legs under it offensively with this dramatically different team, Wednesday brings the ultimate challenge, Virginia, arguably college basketball's gold standard for defense. It will cap a three-game stretch for the Boilermakers that probably couldn't have been more formidable as far as defensive matchups are concerned. VCU and Florida State's hyper-aggressive, abrasive approaches to pressure defense tested Purdue's poise; now, Virginia's methodically suffocating pack-line style will test pretty much everything about the Boilermakers at the offensive end, perhaps discipline above all else. "They're two very different types of styles, completely different," guard Eric Hunter said of the contrast between the Rams and Seminoles and now the defending-champion Cavaliers. "There's really no comparison." It will certainly be a handful for a Purdue offense continually finding its way, with mixed outcomes. Against four high-major (or the equivalent) opponents this season, the Boilermakers have averaged only 60 points. Purdue struggled offensively during the two games at the Emerald Coast Classic, though its results there should be viewed in context. The Boilermakers' offensive struggles in those games jibed largely with exactly what VCU and Florida State work toward defensively, and those styles "magnified" — as center Matt Haarms put it — existing growing pains for Purdue. Purdue also won't soon see opponents similar. Associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry said that even though Jacksonville State, who Purdue beat 81-49 prior to the Florida trip, it did play a more Big Ten-ish style, against which the Boilermakers cracked 80 and shot 55 percent, despite pulling off the gas pedal late. "We're still kind of evolving in what we're doing and how we're playing," said Shrewsberry, who oversees the offense. "And then in the middle of that, you feel like you're taking the right steps with where we're going and then we throw in VCU and Florida State that just don't allow you to run offense." The point: Style of play considerations may suggest the games in Niceville may not be representative of enduring reality for the Boilermakers this season, but rather a temporary deviation in trending after Purdue played its best offensive game of the season vs. Jacksonville State after a full week of uninterrupted practice leading into it. That said, there's considerable room for improvement in some of those foundational elements of offense for Purdue, regardless of the style of play. "If you can't pass and catch it makes things really hard," Coach Matt Painter said. "If you can't do simple things and be fundamentally sound, it's really hard to get from A to B. People who don't understand basketball look at it and say, 'What you're doing isn't working,' but when you can't pass and catch, it doesn't matter what you're doing."