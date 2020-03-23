As with everyone else, recruiting on hold for Yanni Karlaftis
Whatever plans Yanni Karlaftis may have had for his recruiting process, things may have changed.
As with everything else for everyone else right now, college football moratorium on in-person recruiting has dashed the Rivals.com four-star linebacker's plans for spring visits.
"It's hard on me, because I was going to try to take a bunch of visits," Karlaftis said. "I'm going to have to just try to get after it and lift as much as possible and just try to improve myself, because that's really all I can do right now."
Continue reading below
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news