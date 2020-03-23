News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-23 22:15:46 -0500') }} football Edit

As with everyone else, recruiting on hold for Yanni Karlaftis

Yanni Karlaftis
Yanni Karlaftis might be the most important recruit on Purdue's 2021 board.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

More: Purdue 2021 commitments | Purdue 2021 offers

Whatever plans Yanni Karlaftis may have had for his recruiting process, things may have changed.

As with everything else for everyone else right now, college football moratorium on in-person recruiting has dashed the Rivals.com four-star linebacker's plans for spring visits.

"It's hard on me, because I was going to try to take a bunch of visits," Karlaftis said. "I'm going to have to just try to get after it and lift as much as possible and just try to improve myself, because that's really all I can do right now."

Continue reading below

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}