Whatever plans Yanni Karlaftis may have had for his recruiting process, things may have changed.

As with everything else for everyone else right now, college football moratorium on in-person recruiting has dashed the Rivals.com four-star linebacker's plans for spring visits.

"It's hard on me, because I was going to try to take a bunch of visits," Karlaftis said. "I'm going to have to just try to get after it and lift as much as possible and just try to improve myself, because that's really all I can do right now."