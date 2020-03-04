For Markus Bailey, the recent NFL Combine in Indianapolis offered a chance to audition for a job. And, he was pleased overall with how he performed.

The former Purdue linebacker didn’t take part in on-field drills, as he still hadn’t been cleared by doctors after undergoing surgery on his right knee on October 1, 2019. But Bailey went through medical and psychological exams, as well as myriad interviews. The one physical activity he took part in was the bench press. And Bailey wasn’t pleased.