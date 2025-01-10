Assessing biggest needs Purdue has filled through the transfer portal

Purdue football has been active in the NCAA Transfer Portal this off-season, as new head coach Barry Odom looks to rebuild a decimated roster heading into the 2025 season. The Boilermakers have netted 28 players out of the portal to help do just that.

The quest to add to the roster is far from over between now and the summer, but Purdue has put the work in as far as transfer portal endeavors. Boiler Upload takes a look at which spots the Boilermakers have shored up this off-season and which could still use some reinforcements.