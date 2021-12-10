 Purdue football | transfer portal needs | offense
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-10 10:14:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Assessing Purdue's offensive portal needs

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
If Aidan O'Connell comes back, the Boilermakers likely would skip the quarterback aisle of the portal.
If Aidan O'Connell comes back, the Boilermakers likely would skip the quarterback aisle of the portal. (AP)

MORE: Purdue transfer portal hot board, Version 1.0

Have an urgent personnel need? Shop the transfer portal.

That's what college coaches are doing across the nation, as they look to fill yawning needs with veteran talent.

Purdue is cruising the portal as you read this. Here's a look at each offensive position's need--or lack of need--for portal help.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}