basketball

At 4 p.m.: Gold and Black Radio basketball preview

GoldandBlack.com staff

On this Gold and Black Radio podcast, we preview Purdue's basketball season, taking an in-depth look at the changes in the Boilermakers, the reasons why they could come together in the second half of the year and their potential challenges.

Link: Radio

