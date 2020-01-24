MORE 2020 WALK-ONS: QB Jack Albers | LB Hayden Ellinger | LB Zac Tuinei



For Gus German, this is just a beginning.

The product of Lafayette Central Catholic has played just one season of football. But that didn't stop Purdue from giving him a preferred walk-on offer. The 6-8, 300-pound offensive tackle teems with potential.

German helped lead the Knights to a 12-3 record and the Class A state last season. The mammoth German graduated early and is enrolled at Purdue, ready to go through spring drills.

"I was pleased for the most part with my senior season," said German. "There was a bit of a learning curve. I never had to play sports like that. The footwork came around pretty quickly. I have pretty decent footwork from playing basketball. I had great coaches. (Head) Coach (Brian) Nay is great."

German's parents were against their son playing football at Central Catholic, the alma mater of former Boilermaker wideout Danny Anthrop and current receiver Jackson Anthrop.

"My dad never played, even though a lot of people wanted him to, especially after he got to the Air Force Academy," said German. "My mom is a doctor, and all of that concussion stuff came out. So, I just accepted that they didn’t want me to play for the most part. I played basketball and baseball in high school before I played football."

German played plenty of basketball and baseball growing up.

"I began my junior year in basketball at about 260," said German, whose mother also attended Air Force. "That is a lot for any basketball player of any height. I ended the season by gaining 30 pounds to get up to 290. I thought it would be rough to play basketball at 300 pounds, so I thought I would go for it (play football) and see what happens."

German turned 18 and finally convinced his mother. His father, who graduated from McCutcheon High in 1988?

"Dad was probably accepting a little earlier," said German, an academic all-state selection. "We always talked about it."



German, who wants to study aviation, says pass protection is his forte.



"We threw the ball quite a bit," said German. "I am much more comfortable pass blocking, for the most part."

What does he need to improve?

"Run blocking and being more physical," said German. "I have to keep working on getting more low."

German says his strength is "OK, I never have lifted for football before."

Did he have any other schools interested in him?

"I am not really sure," said German. "Purdue told me it was gonna offer me pretty early and I never tried to pursue anything after that."