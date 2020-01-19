Purdue will add a linebacker to its roster this summer when Hayden Ellinger arrives as a preferred walk-on. He made the announcement earlier this month.



Ellinger enjoyed a productive career at power Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger High. He had offers to play at Army, Navy and Air Force, in addition to some Division II opportunities. But his dream always was to play for Purdue. That dream will come true.



"I had been there before for camps when I was younger," said Ellinger. "I always knew I wanted to play at Purdue, scholarship or PWO. So, when this opportunity came, my head coach Jason Garrett had a phone call with (director of football player personnel) Eron Hodges. We talked and he let us know he’d get back to us the next day. The next day, he called and said they were good with the preferred walk-on. It was confirmed. I decided that was what I wanted to do and told Eron."

Purdue is getting a linebacker who is quick to the ball, can read plays and is aggressive.

"But I need to get a little stronger, faster," said Ellinger, who had over 120 tackles in his prep career. "Open up my field vision, recognize things a little faster. I just want to focus on speed and shear strength and size so I can have the ability to stand out because I am only 6-feet tall and 215 pounds. So, I need more strength and speed."

Ellinger's father played baseball at Purdue, serving as a captain his junior and senior years.



"Purdue always has been in my family," said Ellinger. "I grew up liking football more than baseball. And I knew I wanted to go to school there, anyways. The dream for me was to always play football at Purdue as long as I can remember. When this opportunity came, I wasn’t going to let that pass."

Ellinger's senior season was trunacted by a foot injury that caused him to miss seven games. But he enjoyed a standout junior campaign when he helped lead Dwenger to a 4A state title. Dwenger moved up to 5A in 2019 and advanced to the semi-state.



"It was a tougher year playing bigger schools," said Ellinger. "New year, new staff. I was all-conference.

"I had all my accolades my junior year. I missed a good chunk of the season this year. I hurt my foot. It is healed up now. I am eager to get to campus."

