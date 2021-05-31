At long last, the NCAA's recruiting dead period lifts
Finally, the days of coaches recruiting only over Zoom, HUDL and shaky livestream are no more.
After nearly a year-and-a-half, the NCAA's pandemic-caused recruiting dead period lifts on Tuesday, the very moratorium that cost the Class of 2021 any semblance of a normal recruiting experience and to this point has barred the classes of 2022 and beyond from making visits — that's been off limits — and attending on-campus camps, of which there have been none.
There have been no campus visits for prospects, whether for games or otherwise, and for coaches there have been no In-person meetings whatsoever — at least legal ones — with recruits, nor have there been opportunities to evaluate them live.
That all changes Tuesday, and there will be no easing into it.
These campuses will welcome steady streams of visitors on weekends and weekdays alike, and both basketball and football coaches will get their first chances to leave their campuses to see players live.
Here's a quick look at what this all means at Purdue, beyond the obvious.
RECRUITING VISITS
June is prime official visit season for both men's basketball and football, and this year will be no different.
Men's basketball will host the majority of Its primary targets for the 2022 class, and football will re-engage with what has become the new December on that front. June had arguably become the most important month of the visit season, one in which coaches lock in place a significant portion of their classes. That change occurred a few years back when the NCAA implemented its December signing period and allowed for summer official visits.
In basketball, June official visits will count as players' junior year visit, an important distinction. In basketball, prospects are allowed five officials their junior year, then five more their senior year. The switch from one to the other occurs in August.
Starting this week, basketball is expected to begin hosting a series of underclassmen for unofficial visits; football will certainly do the same, and then will also two camp dates June 6 and June 23, which will bring a slew of prospects to campus as well.
For a comprehensive look at some of the official visitors tentatively scheduled to visit Purdue in June click here.
EVALUATION PERIODS
In basketball, Matt Painter and his coaching staff will first hit the road in late June, for the new evaluation periods for "scholastic" events, i.e. high school events. The new evaluation opportunities — June 18-20 and June 25-27 — were implemented the summer before last.
July will be relatively normal for college coaches, but June will be very active, between various high school tournaments, clinics and whatnot. In Indiana, two notable events will be the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Underclassman Showcase on June 19 and the Charlie Hughes Shootout — a massive tournament for high school teams — later in the month.
In football, things will start up sooner, as coaches will be able to attend (or work if need be) camps both on their campuses and off their campuses.
Purdue is expected to send staff members to camps all over, including Georgia, Michigan and Texas, as well as in-state events.
