At long last, the NCAA's recruiting dead period lifts

Finally, the days of coaches recruiting only over Zoom, HUDL and shaky livestream are no more.

After nearly a year-and-a-half, the NCAA's pandemic-caused recruiting dead period lifts on Tuesday, the very moratorium that cost the Class of 2021 any semblance of a normal recruiting experience and to this point has barred the classes of 2022 and beyond from making visits — that's been off limits — and attending on-campus camps, of which there have been none.

There have been no campus visits for prospects, whether for games or otherwise, and for coaches there have been no In-person meetings whatsoever — at least legal ones — with recruits, nor have there been opportunities to evaluate them live.

That all changes Tuesday, and there will be no easing into it.

These campuses will welcome steady streams of visitors on weekends and weekdays alike, and both basketball and football coaches will get their first chances to leave their campuses to see players live.

Here's a quick look at what this all means at Purdue, beyond the obvious.