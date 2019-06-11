News More News
Football season tickets on pace for largest sale in over 10 years

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
Staff/general public season ticket sales could exceed 25,000 in 2019. (Purdue Sports)

Purdue football is a hot ticket.

According to Purdue director of ticket operations and analytics Brian Fordyce, staff and general public season ticket sales were in the 21,500-range at the start of the week. And there are over two months before the first home game—September 7 vs. Vanderbilt—so there is plenty of time to sell more tickets.

“And I think we’ll go over 10,000 for student ticket sales,” said Fordyce. “We were 10 last year. Our goal is 10,500 this year.”

Fordyce notes season ticket sales were last in the 25-30,000 range in 2007.

Bottom line: Purdue is on track to have its highest season-ticket sales in over 10 seasons. The last time the program pushed past 24,000 season tickets was 2013, which was Darrell Hazell’s first season. That year, Purdue played an attractive home schedule that included visits from Notre Dame, Nebraska and Ohio State. That was the last time the Fighting Irish visited Ross-Ade Stadium.

After 2013, season ticket sales plummeted, falling to as low as 12,168 in 2016—Hazell’s final season.

Here is a look at Purdue’s staff/general public season ticket sales for each of the last 10 years.

Purdue staff/general public season tickets sold 2010-19
Year Staff/General Public season tickets sold

2019

21,425 (so far)

2018

20,176

2017

14,110

2016

12,168

2015

14,506

2014

16,141

2013

24,415

2012

20,929

2011

21,654

2010

23,102
2019 Purdue home schedule
Date Opponent

Sept. 7

Vanderbilt

Sept. 14

TCU

Sept. 28

Minnesota

Oct. 12

Maryland (Homecoming)

Oct. 26

Illinois

Nov. 2

Nebraska

Nov. 30

Indiana
{{ article.author_name }}