Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue through first three practices
Purdue is through its first three training camp practices. What has stood out - good and bad - early for the Boilermakers? We'll answer on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 9 a.m.: A look at #Purdue through three training camp practices: https://t.co/GazHOSF1tD— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) August 5, 2019
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.