As Purdue prepares for a Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup against LSU next week, they will be doing so with a new signal-caller.

Quarterback Austin Burton will get the start against the Tigers after Aidan O'Connell opted-out of the bowl game to start preparing for the NFL Draft in the spring.

Burton has been in the college game a long time, but now gets the chance to leave his mark in Orlando. Burton will lead the Boilermakers in search of their second consecutive bowl game win over an SEC opponent.

Is he ready? The sixth-year quarterback believes now is his time.