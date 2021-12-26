B1G bowl picks: League favored in six of 10 bowls
Last week: 5-2
Season: 55-35
My selections for each Big Ten bowl.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Dec. 28
Minnesota -5.0 vs. West Virginia: Gophers too physical for 'Eers. Minny wins ... but doesn't cover. Take WVU and the points.
Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 29
Maryland -3.5 vs. Virginia Tech: Me thinks Hokies wanna impress new bossman Brent Pry. Take the points and the Fighting Gobblers.
Music City Bowl, Dec. 30
Purdue vs. Tennessee -5.0: Go-go Vol offense will pose issues. But this'll be close--and a fun game. I want the points and the Boilers.
Peach Bowl, Dec. 30
Michigan State -2.5 vs. Pitt: No Kenny Pickett? No chance. Take Sparty and lay the points.
Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 30
Wisconsin -6.0 vs. Arizona State: Lay the points and take Bucky. No sure how dialed in the Sun Devils will be.
Gator Bowl, Dec. 31
Rutgers vs. Wake Forest -14.0: The late-substitue Scarlet Knight are a heavy underdog for a reason. Lay the points and take the Deacs, who will be plenty motivated.
Orange Bowl, Dec. 31
Michigan vs. Georgia -7.5: That's a big number. Give me the Wolverines and the points. UGA may win, but not by that much.
Outback Bowl, Jan. 1
Penn State -1.0 vs. Arkansas: I like Sam Pittman's Hogs. I will take the point and the Razorbacks. Woo, Pig!
Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1
Iowa vs. Kentucky -3.0: Plenty of motivation for Mark Stoops. Give me UK and lay the points.
Rose Bowl, Jan. 1
Ohio State -6.5 vs. Utah. This is a big deal for the Utes. Bucky? No so much so. I want those points and the physical Utes.
Lock of the bowls: Maryland -3.5 vs. Virginia Tech
Spread too big? Ohio State -6.5 vs. Utah
Spread too small? Iowa vs. Kentucky -3.0
Avoid this game: Michigan State -2.5 vs. Pitt
NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines
