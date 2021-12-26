B1G bowl picks: League favored in six of 10 bowls

Last week: 5-2

Season: 55-35

My selections for each Big Ten bowl.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Dec. 28

Minnesota -5.0 vs. West Virginia: Gophers too physical for 'Eers. Minny wins ... but doesn't cover. Take WVU and the points.

Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 29

Maryland -3.5 vs. Virginia Tech: Me thinks Hokies wanna impress new bossman Brent Pry. Take the points and the Fighting Gobblers.

Music City Bowl, Dec. 30

Purdue vs. Tennessee -5.0: Go-go Vol offense will pose issues. But this'll be close--and a fun game. I want the points and the Boilers.

Peach Bowl, Dec. 30

Michigan State -2.5 vs. Pitt: No Kenny Pickett? No chance. Take Sparty and lay the points.

Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 30

Wisconsin -6.0 vs. Arizona State: Lay the points and take Bucky. No sure how dialed in the Sun Devils will be.



Gator Bowl, Dec. 31

Rutgers vs. Wake Forest -14.0: The late-substitue Scarlet Knight are a heavy underdog for a reason. Lay the points and take the Deacs, who will be plenty motivated.



Orange Bowl, Dec. 31

Michigan vs. Georgia -7.5: That's a big number. Give me the Wolverines and the points. UGA may win, but not by that much.

Outback Bowl, Jan. 1

Penn State -1.0 vs. Arkansas: I like Sam Pittman's Hogs. I will take the point and the Razorbacks. Woo, Pig!

Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1

Iowa vs. Kentucky -3.0: Plenty of motivation for Mark Stoops. Give me UK and lay the points.

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1

Ohio State -6.5 vs. Utah. This is a big deal for the Utes. Bucky? No so much so. I want those points and the physical Utes.

Lock of the bowls: Maryland -3.5 vs. Virginia Tech

Spread too big? Ohio State -6.5 vs. Utah

Spread too small? Iowa vs. Kentucky -3.0

Avoid this game: Michigan State -2.5 vs. Pitt

NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines