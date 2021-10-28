 B1G picks
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-28 07:18:00 -0500') }} football Edit

B1G picks: All eyes on East Lansing. Can favored Michigan cover?

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Last week: 2-3

Last four weeks: 23-10

Season: 37-27

My selections for Week 9.

Michigan -4.0 at Michigan State: Matchup deluxe. I want Sparty and the points.

Iowa at Wisconsin -3.5: How is Iowa gonna score on Wisconsin? Lay the points and take Bucky.

Indiana at Maryland -5.5: This one makes my head hurt. Take the Terps and lay the points.

Rutgers -1.5 at Illinois: pick 'em: If I have to choose one, I'll begrudgingly take Rutgers and lay the points ... I guess.

Purdue at Nebraska -7.5: The Huskers may win, but they won't cover. Give me the Boilers and the points.

Minnesota -7.5 at Northwestern: This is easy--take Goldy and lay the points. Do it. Quickly.

Penn State at Ohio State -18.5: I wanna take Brutus and lay that big number in a now-lackluster matchup. You know what? I will.

Lock of the week: Iowa at Wisconsin -3.5

Spread too big? Purdue at Nebraska -7.5

Spread too small? Minnesota -7.5 at Northwestern

Avoid this game: Indiana at Maryland -5.5

NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}