B1G picks: All eyes on East Lansing. Can favored Michigan cover?

Last week: 2-3
Last four weeks: 23-10
Season: 37-27
Michigan -4.0 at Michigan State: Matchup deluxe. I want Sparty and the points.
Iowa at Wisconsin -3.5: How is Iowa gonna score on Wisconsin? Lay the points and take Bucky.
Indiana at Maryland -5.5: This one makes my head hurt. Take the Terps and lay the points.
Rutgers -1.5 at Illinois: pick 'em: If I have to choose one, I'll begrudgingly take Rutgers and lay the points ... I guess.
Purdue at Nebraska -7.5: The Huskers may win, but they won't cover. Give me the Boilers and the points.
Minnesota -7.5 at Northwestern: This is easy--take Goldy and lay the points. Do it. Quickly.
Penn State at Ohio State -18.5: I wanna take Brutus and lay that big number in a now-lackluster matchup. You know what? I will.
Lock of the week: Iowa at Wisconsin -3.5
Spread too big? Purdue at Nebraska -7.5
Spread too small? Minnesota -7.5 at Northwestern
Avoid this game: Indiana at Maryland -5.5
