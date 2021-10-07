B1G picks: All eyes on Kinnick. Can Iowa win ... and cover?
Last week: 6-2
Last two weeks: 13-5
Season: 27-22.
My selections for Week Six.
Maryland at Ohio State -21: This is simple--give the 21 and take Brutus.
Michigan State -5.5 at Rutgers: How can you go against Sparty? You can't. MSU wins ... and covers. Give the 5.5, take Mel Tucker's cigar.
Wisconsin -11 at Illinois: Scary game. I think it'll be close. Take the points and Bielema's windbreaker. Bucky is an offensive mess.
Penn State at Iowa -1.5: Delicous. I am riding with Herky. Give the 1.5 and take Iowa.
Michigan -3 at Nebraska: I will give those 3 points (and more, really) and take Harbaugh's crew.
Lock of the week: Michigan -3 at Nebraska
Spread too big? Wisconsin -11 at Illinois
Spread too small? Maryland at Ohio State -21
Avoid this game: Penn State at Iowa -1.5
NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines
