B1G picks: All eyes on Kinnick. Can Iowa win ... and cover?

Last week: 6-2



Last two weeks: 13-5



Season: 27-22.

My selections for Week Six.



Maryland at Ohio State -21: This is simple--give the 21 and take Brutus.



Michigan State -5.5 at Rutgers: How can you go against Sparty? You can't. MSU wins ... and covers. Give the 5.5, take Mel Tucker's cigar.



Wisconsin -11 at Illinois: Scary game. I think it'll be close. Take the points and Bielema's windbreaker. Bucky is an offensive mess.



Penn State at Iowa -1.5: Delicous. I am riding with Herky. Give the 1.5 and take Iowa.



Michigan -3 at Nebraska: I will give those 3 points (and more, really) and take Harbaugh's crew.



Lock of the week: Michigan -3 at Nebraska



Spread too big? Wisconsin -11 at Illinois



Spread too small? Maryland at Ohio State -21



Avoid this game: Penn State at Iowa -1.5



NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines