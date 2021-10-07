 B1G picks
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-07 21:10:54 -0500') }} football Edit

B1G picks: All eyes on Kinnick. Can Iowa win ... and cover?

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Last week: 6-2

Last two weeks: 13-5

Season: 27-22.

My selections for Week Six.

Maryland at Ohio State -21: This is simple--give the 21 and take Brutus.

Michigan State -5.5 at Rutgers: How can you go against Sparty? You can't. MSU wins ... and covers. Give the 5.5, take Mel Tucker's cigar.

Wisconsin -11 at Illinois: Scary game. I think it'll be close. Take the points and Bielema's windbreaker. Bucky is an offensive mess.

Penn State at Iowa -1.5: Delicous. I am riding with Herky. Give the 1.5 and take Iowa.

Michigan -3 at Nebraska: I will give those 3 points (and more, really) and take Harbaugh's crew.

Lock of the week: Michigan -3 at Nebraska

Spread too big? Wisconsin -11 at Illinois

Spread too small? Maryland at Ohio State -21

Avoid this game: Penn State at Iowa -1.5

NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines

{{ article.author_name }}