B1G picks: Can Iowa cover at Maryland in juicy battle of unbeatens?

Last week: 7-3



Season: 21-20.

My selections for Week Five. Five double-digit favorites. Interesting. Only two road favorites--and I like them both.



Iowa -3 at Maryland: Friday night appetizer. Who is pretender? Contender? Defense travels. Give me Herky and give the points.



Michigan at Wisconsin -1.5: Badgers? Favored? I want Wolverines and the points ASAP.



Charlotte at Illinois -11.0: Illini double-digit fav? Wow. Give me Charlotte and the points.



Minnesota at Purdue -2.5: Could be low-scoring, ugly. Which way is up for Goldy? Take Boilers and give the points.



Ohio State -15.0 at Rutgers: Time for Brutus to flex. Sorry you had to see this, Scarlet Knights. Give the 15.5 and take OSU.



Indiana at Penn State -12.5: Paybacks are tough. IU has one coming. Give the points and take the Nits, who should cruise.



Western Kentucky at Michigan State -10.5: Staying focused vs. WKU is biggest fear for Sparty. No worries. Give the points and take Mel Tucker's cigar.



Northwestern at Nebraska -12.0: Huskers have been close of late. I think they win but don't cover. Give me the purple NU and the points.



Lock of the week: Indiana at Penn State -12.5



Spread too big? Northwestern at Nebraska -12.0



Spread too small? Western Kentucky at Michigan State -10.5



Avoid this game: Charlotte at Illinois -11.0



NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines