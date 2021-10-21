B1G picks: Can Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State cover big numbers?
Last week: 4-1
Last three weeks: 21-7
Season: 35-24
My hot streak continues! My selections for Week 8.
Northwestern at Michigan -23.5: Look, I'm a Michigan believer. But I don't see the Wolverines covering that number. Give me the Purple and the points.
Illinois at Penn State -23.0: Gimme, gimme, gimme Penn State and lay the points. Homecoming is gonna be fun in State College!
Wisconsin -3.5 at Purdue State: Ranked Boilermakers are underdogs at home to an unranked 3-3 team. (I'm scratching my head.) Take the points and Purdue.
Maryland at Minnesota -4.5: The Gophers are too big and tough for the Terps. Take the Flecks and lay the points.
Ohio State -21.0 at Indiana: Lawdy, lawdy! Here come the Buckeyes! Run for cover. I think Brutus wants to send a message. Take OSU and lay those big points.
Lock of the week: Illinois at Penn State -23.0
Spread too big? Northwestern at Michigan -23.5
Spread too small? Maryland at Minnesota -4.5
Avoid this game: Wisconsin -3.5 at Purdue
NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.