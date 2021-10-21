 B1G picks
B1G picks: Can Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State cover big numbers?

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Last week: 4-1

Last three weeks: 21-7

Season: 35-24

My hot streak continues! My selections for Week 8.

Northwestern at Michigan -23.5: Look, I'm a Michigan believer. But I don't see the Wolverines covering that number. Give me the Purple and the points.

Illinois at Penn State -23.0: Gimme, gimme, gimme Penn State and lay the points. Homecoming is gonna be fun in State College!

Wisconsin -3.5 at Purdue State: Ranked Boilermakers are underdogs at home to an unranked 3-3 team. (I'm scratching my head.) Take the points and Purdue.

Maryland at Minnesota -4.5: The Gophers are too big and tough for the Terps. Take the Flecks and lay the points.

Ohio State -21.0 at Indiana: Lawdy, lawdy! Here come the Buckeyes! Run for cover. I think Brutus wants to send a message. Take OSU and lay those big points.

Lock of the week: Illinois at Penn State -23.0

Spread too big? Northwestern at Michigan -23.5

Spread too small? Maryland at Minnesota -4.5

Avoid this game: Wisconsin -3.5 at Purdue

NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines

