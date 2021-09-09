B1G picks: Can Ohio State cover vs. visiting Ducks?
Last week: 4-6.
My selections for Week Two. No line on four games involving FCS schools. All eyes are on Columbus.
Illinois at Virginia -10: No faith in the Illini. Give me the Cavs. Give the 10.
Oregon at Ohio State -14.5: Time for Brutus to flex for America. Give the 14.5.
Youngstown State at Michigan State: No line
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota -19: I could play RB for the Gophers and they'd cover. Give the points and take the P.J. Flecks.
Indiana State at Northwestern: No line
Rutgers -2.5 at Syracuse: RU a road fav. Roll with Schiano's gang and give the points vs. soft SU.
Purdue -34 at UConn: A HUGE number. How bad is UConn? Bad. The Boilers cover. Give the 34.
Ball State at Penn State -22.5: Sneaky good game. Too big of a number for the Nits. Take the points and David Letterman's school.
Buffalo at Nebraska -14: Huskers still euphoric from Fordham triumph. They won't cover. Take the Bulls and points
Iowa at Iowa State -4.5: Captain Kirk a road dog to his rival? Give me the Hawkeyes and the points.
Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin -26: Poor EMU. Someone has to pay for that Penn State debacle. Take Bucky and give the points.
Idaho at Indiana: No line
Howard at Maryland: No line
Washington at Michigan -7: The Wolverines are favored by just seven? Really? Take Michigan and lay the points.
Lock of the week: Ohio State -14.5
Spread too big? Penn State -22.5
Spread too small? Michigan -7
Avoid this game: Purdue -34 at UConn
NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.