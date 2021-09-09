B1G picks: Can Ohio State cover vs. visiting Ducks?

Last week: 4-6.



My selections for Week Two. No line on four games involving FCS schools. All eyes are on Columbus.



Illinois at Virginia -10: No faith in the Illini. Give me the Cavs. Give the 10.



Oregon at Ohio State -14.5: Time for Brutus to flex for America. Give the 14.5.



Youngstown State at Michigan State: No line



Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota -19: I could play RB for the Gophers and they'd cover. Give the points and take the P.J. Flecks.



Indiana State at Northwestern: No line



Rutgers -2.5 at Syracuse: RU a road fav. Roll with Schiano's gang and give the points vs. soft SU.



Purdue -34 at UConn: A HUGE number. How bad is UConn? Bad. The Boilers cover. Give the 34.



Ball State at Penn State -22.5: Sneaky good game. Too big of a number for the Nits. Take the points and David Letterman's school.



Buffalo at Nebraska -14: Huskers still euphoric from Fordham triumph. They won't cover. Take the Bulls and points



Iowa at Iowa State -4.5: Captain Kirk a road dog to his rival? Give me the Hawkeyes and the points.



Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin -26: Poor EMU. Someone has to pay for that Penn State debacle. Take Bucky and give the points.



Idaho at Indiana: No line



Howard at Maryland: No line



Washington at Michigan -7: The Wolverines are favored by just seven? Really? Take Michigan and lay the points.



Lock of the week: Ohio State -14.5



Spread too big? Penn State -22.5



Spread too small? Michigan -7



Avoid this game: Purdue -34 at UConn



NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines