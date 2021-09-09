 B1G picks
B1G picks: Can Ohio State cover vs. visiting Ducks?

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Last week: 4-6.

My selections for Week Two. No line on four games involving FCS schools. All eyes are on Columbus.

Illinois at Virginia -10: No faith in the Illini. Give me the Cavs. Give the 10.

Oregon at Ohio State -14.5: Time for Brutus to flex for America. Give the 14.5.

Youngstown State at Michigan State: No line

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota -19: I could play RB for the Gophers and they'd cover. Give the points and take the P.J. Flecks.

Indiana State at Northwestern: No line

Rutgers -2.5 at Syracuse: RU a road fav. Roll with Schiano's gang and give the points vs. soft SU.

Purdue -34 at UConn: A HUGE number. How bad is UConn? Bad. The Boilers cover. Give the 34.

Ball State at Penn State -22.5: Sneaky good game. Too big of a number for the Nits. Take the points and David Letterman's school.

Buffalo at Nebraska -14: Huskers still euphoric from Fordham triumph. They won't cover. Take the Bulls and points

Iowa at Iowa State -4.5: Captain Kirk a road dog to his rival? Give me the Hawkeyes and the points.

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin -26: Poor EMU. Someone has to pay for that Penn State debacle. Take Bucky and give the points.

Idaho at Indiana: No line

Howard at Maryland: No line

Washington at Michigan -7: The Wolverines are favored by just seven? Really? Take Michigan and lay the points.

Lock of the week: Ohio State -14.5

Spread too big? Penn State -22.5

Spread too small? Michigan -7

Avoid this game: Purdue -34 at UConn

NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines

