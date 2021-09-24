B1G picks: Can Wisconsin cover vs. ND along Lake Michigan?

Last week: 4-7



Season: 14-17.

My selections for Week Four. All eyes are on ND vs. Wisconsin in Soldier Field. Are you interested in Rutgers at Michigan? Just one road favorite: IU at Western Kentucky. Be careful, Hoosiers.



Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin -6.5 at Chicago: Don't think ND is that good. Take Bucky and give the points.



Bowling Green at Minnesota -31.0: I know Goldy clobbered Colorado last week. But 31 points? Give me BGSU and the 31.



Ohio at Northwestern -14.5: Seems like a big number for a struggling NU program. Don't care. Take the Cats, give the points.



Colorado State at Iowa -23.0: Too many points for an iffy Hawkeye offense to cover. I want the Rams and the 23.



Rutgers at Michigan: -20.0: Game of the week? Yes, sir! I want RU and the points.



Illinois at Purdue -11.0: Boilers big, with our without David Bell. Give the points, take Purdue.



Kent State at Maryland -14.5: I am all about Locksley. Give the 14.5 and take the Terps.



Nebraska at Michigan State -5.0: Too small a number? Yep. Give the five and take Sparty.



Akron at Ohio State -49.0: I smell a butt-kicking. Take Brutus, give the 49.



Indiana -9.0 at Western Kentucky: Hmmm. I want the 9 and WKU, which may win.



Lock of the week: Nebraska at Michigan State -5.0



Spread too big? Bowling Green at Minnesota -31.0



Spread too small? Nebraska at Michigan State -5.0



Avoid this game: Ohio at Northwestern -14.5



NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines