B1G picks: Five double-digit favorites. Who covers?

Last week: 3-3



Season: 50-33

My selections for Week 12.

Michigan State at Ohio State -19.0: I know that's a big number, but I think the Buckeyes wanna send a message after Mel Tucker agreed to that fat payday. Lay the points, take Brutus.



Purdue -11.0 vs. Northwestern (at Wrigley Field): Gonna be like a Boilermaker bowl game at Clark & Addison. Lay the points and take Purdue Pete.



Rutgers at Penn State -17.0: Look for the spunky Scarlet Knights to make this a game. Take RU and the points.



Illinois at Iowa -12.5: No Bret Bielema. No worries. The Illini gonna make Herky sweat. Take Illinois and the points.



Michigan -15.0 at Maryland: Won't get an easier than this: Lay the points and take Michigan. NOW!



Nebraska at Wisconsin -9.5: Huskers are circling the drain. Give the points and take UW. Bucky rolls.



Minnesota -7.5 at Indiana: IU is Goldy's get-well card. Lay the points and take P.J. Fleck.



Lock of the week: Nebraska at Wisconsin -9.5



Spread too big? Rutgers at Penn State -17.0



Spread too small? Purdue -11.0 at Northwestern



Avoid this game: Michigan State at Ohio State -19.0



NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines