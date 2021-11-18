B1G picks: Five double-digit favorites. Who covers?
Last week: 3-3
Season: 50-33
My selections for Week 12.
Michigan State at Ohio State -19.0: I know that's a big number, but I think the Buckeyes wanna send a message after Mel Tucker agreed to that fat payday. Lay the points, take Brutus.
Purdue -11.0 vs. Northwestern (at Wrigley Field): Gonna be like a Boilermaker bowl game at Clark & Addison. Lay the points and take Purdue Pete.
Rutgers at Penn State -17.0: Look for the spunky Scarlet Knights to make this a game. Take RU and the points.
Illinois at Iowa -12.5: No Bret Bielema. No worries. The Illini gonna make Herky sweat. Take Illinois and the points.
Michigan -15.0 at Maryland: Won't get an easier than this: Lay the points and take Michigan. NOW!
Nebraska at Wisconsin -9.5: Huskers are circling the drain. Give the points and take UW. Bucky rolls.
Minnesota -7.5 at Indiana: IU is Goldy's get-well card. Lay the points and take P.J. Fleck.
Lock of the week: Nebraska at Wisconsin -9.5
Spread too big? Rutgers at Penn State -17.0
Spread too small? Purdue -11.0 at Northwestern
Avoid this game: Michigan State at Ohio State -19.0
