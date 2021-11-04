B1G picks: Five road favorites! Can they all cover?

Last week: 5-2



Last five weeks: 28-12

Season: 42-28

My selections for Week 10.

Illinois at Minnesota -14.5: I think the Illini's grim reality has set in. Time to lay down. Take the Gophers and give the points.



Indiana at Michigan -20.0: Someone has to pay for that tough loss at Michigan State. Sorry, Hoosiers. Take the Wolverines and give that big number.



Iowa -12.0 at Northwestern: The Hawkeyes? A double-digit favorite? Not buying it. Not even vs. moribund NU. Give me the 11.5 and the Cats.



Penn State -10.0 at Maryland: The Nits love to beat the Terps. I mean they LOVE it! Take Penn State and give the points.



Ohio State -15.0 at Nebraska: Do the Huskers have any fight left? Nah. Take Brutus and give the points.



Michigan State -3.0 at Purdue: Thought Sparty would be favored by more. Give me the points and the "Spoilermakers."



Wisconsin -13.0 at Rutgers: Bucky is rolling! Give the points and roll along with him.



Lock of the week: Ohio State -15.0 at Nebraska



Spread too big? Iowa -12.0 at Northwestern



Spread too small? Michigan State -3.0 at Purdue



Avoid this game: Illinois at Minnesota -14.5



NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines