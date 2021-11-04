 B1G picks
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-04 08:08:12 -0500') }} football Edit

B1G picks: Five road favorites! Can they all cover?

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Last week: 5-2

Last five weeks: 28-12

Season: 42-28

My selections for Week 10.

Illinois at Minnesota -14.5: I think the Illini's grim reality has set in. Time to lay down. Take the Gophers and give the points.

Indiana at Michigan -20.0: Someone has to pay for that tough loss at Michigan State. Sorry, Hoosiers. Take the Wolverines and give that big number.

Iowa -12.0 at Northwestern: The Hawkeyes? A double-digit favorite? Not buying it. Not even vs. moribund NU. Give me the 11.5 and the Cats.

Penn State -10.0 at Maryland: The Nits love to beat the Terps. I mean they LOVE it! Take Penn State and give the points.

Ohio State -15.0 at Nebraska: Do the Huskers have any fight left? Nah. Take Brutus and give the points.

Michigan State -3.0 at Purdue: Thought Sparty would be favored by more. Give me the points and the "Spoilermakers."

Wisconsin -13.0 at Rutgers: Bucky is rolling! Give the points and roll along with him.

Lock of the week: Ohio State -15.0 at Nebraska

Spread too big? Iowa -12.0 at Northwestern

Spread too small? Michigan State -3.0 at Purdue

Avoid this game: Illinois at Minnesota -14.5

NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}