B1G picks: Five road favorites! Can they all cover?
Last week: 5-2
Last five weeks: 28-12
Season: 42-28
My selections for Week 10.
Illinois at Minnesota -14.5: I think the Illini's grim reality has set in. Time to lay down. Take the Gophers and give the points.
Indiana at Michigan -20.0: Someone has to pay for that tough loss at Michigan State. Sorry, Hoosiers. Take the Wolverines and give that big number.
Iowa -12.0 at Northwestern: The Hawkeyes? A double-digit favorite? Not buying it. Not even vs. moribund NU. Give me the 11.5 and the Cats.
Penn State -10.0 at Maryland: The Nits love to beat the Terps. I mean they LOVE it! Take Penn State and give the points.
Ohio State -15.0 at Nebraska: Do the Huskers have any fight left? Nah. Take Brutus and give the points.
Michigan State -3.0 at Purdue: Thought Sparty would be favored by more. Give me the points and the "Spoilermakers."
Wisconsin -13.0 at Rutgers: Bucky is rolling! Give the points and roll along with him.
Lock of the week: Ohio State -15.0 at Nebraska
Spread too big? Iowa -12.0 at Northwestern
Spread too small? Michigan State -3.0 at Purdue
Avoid this game: Illinois at Minnesota -14.5
NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines
