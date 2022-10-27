Picking every Week 9 Big Ten game against the spread.

Ohio State (-15.5) at Penn State: Yes, Brutus will win, silly. Yes, Brutus will cover, silly.



Rutgers at Minnesota (-14.0): I can't grab those 14 points and Rutgers fast enough.



Illinois (-7.5) at Nebraska: The most fascinating game of the week. I want the Huskers and the points.



Northwestern at Iowa (-11.0): The Hawkeyes? A double-digit fav? I want to, but I can't. Give me NU and the points.



Michigan State at Michigan (-23.0): Should the Wolverines be favored by more? I think you know the answer. Michigan wins and covers.

