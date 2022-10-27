News More News
B1G picks: Four of five games feature double-figure favorites

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Picking every Week 9 Big Ten game against the spread.

LAST WEEK: 2-3

SEASON: 25-43

Ohio State (-15.5) at Penn State: Yes, Brutus will win, silly. Yes, Brutus will cover, silly.

Rutgers at Minnesota (-14.0): I can't grab those 14 points and Rutgers fast enough.

Illinois (-7.5) at Nebraska: The most fascinating game of the week. I want the Huskers and the points.

Northwestern at Iowa (-11.0): The Hawkeyes? A double-digit fav? I want to, but I can't. Give me NU and the points.

Michigan State at Michigan (-23.0): Should the Wolverines be favored by more? I think you know the answer. Michigan wins and covers.

{{ article.author_name }}