Picking every Week 5 Big Ten game against the spread.

Michigan (-10.5) at Iowa: Wolverines FINALLY have to travel. Take that monster Iowa D and the points.



Purdue at Minnesota (-12.0): Indomitable go-go Gophers keep on rolling. Lay the points.



Illinois at Wisconsin (-7.0): Badgers ruin Bret Bielema Day. Lay the seven.



Rutgers at Ohio State (-40.5): Gangway! Scary-good Buckeyes cover the monster number.



Northwestern at Penn State (-26.5): Should Nits be favored by more vs. comatose Cats? Lay the points.



Michigan State at Maryland (-7.5): Terps cover vs. suddenly inept Sparty.



Indiana at Nebraska (-5.5): Moribund Huskers favored? Give me Tom Allen's trucker hat and the points.



NOTE: Lines courtesy of ESPN