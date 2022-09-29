News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-29 09:28:49 -0500') }} football Edit

B1G picks: Michigan is lone road favorite. Can it cover at Iowa?

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Picking every Week 5 Big Ten game against the spread.

LAST WEEK: 5-4

SEASON: 15-30

Michigan (-10.5) at Iowa: Wolverines FINALLY have to travel. Take that monster Iowa D and the points.

Purdue at Minnesota (-12.0): Indomitable go-go Gophers keep on rolling. Lay the points.

Illinois at Wisconsin (-7.0): Badgers ruin Bret Bielema Day. Lay the seven.

Rutgers at Ohio State (-40.5): Gangway! Scary-good Buckeyes cover the monster number.

Northwestern at Penn State (-26.5): Should Nits be favored by more vs. comatose Cats? Lay the points.

Michigan State at Maryland (-7.5): Terps cover vs. suddenly inept Sparty.

Indiana at Nebraska (-5.5): Moribund Huskers favored? Give me Tom Allen's trucker hat and the points.

NOTE: Lines courtesy of ESPN

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}