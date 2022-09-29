B1G picks: Michigan is lone road favorite. Can it cover at Iowa?
Picking every Week 5 Big Ten game against the spread.
LAST WEEK: 5-4
SEASON: 15-30
Michigan (-10.5) at Iowa: Wolverines FINALLY have to travel. Take that monster Iowa D and the points.
Purdue at Minnesota (-12.0): Indomitable go-go Gophers keep on rolling. Lay the points.
Illinois at Wisconsin (-7.0): Badgers ruin Bret Bielema Day. Lay the seven.
Rutgers at Ohio State (-40.5): Gangway! Scary-good Buckeyes cover the monster number.
Northwestern at Penn State (-26.5): Should Nits be favored by more vs. comatose Cats? Lay the points.
Michigan State at Maryland (-7.5): Terps cover vs. suddenly inept Sparty.
Indiana at Nebraska (-5.5): Moribund Huskers favored? Give me Tom Allen's trucker hat and the points.
