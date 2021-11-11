 B1G picks
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-11 07:58:57 -0600') }} football

B1G picks: Penn State is lone home underdog. Fascinating

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Last week: 5-2

Last five weeks: 33-14

Season: 47-30

My selections for Week 11.

Michigan -1.5 at Penn State: Basically a pick 'em. If you are gonna give me 1.5 points, I will take 'em and the Nits.

Northwestern at Wisconsin -24.5: Two trains passing in the night. Lay the 24.5 and take Bucky. Toot.

Rutgers at Indiana -7.0: Someone has to win. But can anyone cover? Give me the seven points and the Scarlet Knights.

Purdue at Ohio State -21.0: Fascinating game. I don't think Purdue will win. But I can't see it losing by three TDs, either. Give me the 21 and the Boilers.

Minnesota at Iowa -5.5: Gophers too unpredictable for me. Lay the 5.5 and take Herky. Oink.

Maryland at Michigan State -13.0: Give the 13.0 and take MSU ... NOW! Mel Tucker's gonna smoke a big stogie after this one.

Lock of the week: Maryland at Michigan State -13.0

Spread too big? Purdue at Ohio State -21.0

Spread too small? Minnesota at Iowa -5.5

Avoid this game: Michigan -1.5 at Penn State

NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines

