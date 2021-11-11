B1G picks: Penn State is lone home underdog. Fascinating
Last week: 5-2
Last five weeks: 33-14
Season: 47-30
My selections for Week 11.
Michigan -1.5 at Penn State: Basically a pick 'em. If you are gonna give me 1.5 points, I will take 'em and the Nits.
Northwestern at Wisconsin -24.5: Two trains passing in the night. Lay the 24.5 and take Bucky. Toot.
Rutgers at Indiana -7.0: Someone has to win. But can anyone cover? Give me the seven points and the Scarlet Knights.
Purdue at Ohio State -21.0: Fascinating game. I don't think Purdue will win. But I can't see it losing by three TDs, either. Give me the 21 and the Boilers.
Minnesota at Iowa -5.5: Gophers too unpredictable for me. Lay the 5.5 and take Herky. Oink.
Maryland at Michigan State -13.0: Give the 13.0 and take MSU ... NOW! Mel Tucker's gonna smoke a big stogie after this one.
Lock of the week: Maryland at Michigan State -13.0
Spread too big? Purdue at Ohio State -21.0
Spread too small? Minnesota at Iowa -5.5
Avoid this game: Michigan -1.5 at Penn State
NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines
