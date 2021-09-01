B1G picks: Taking the lid off with four league games
The first full week of Big Ten football is here.
Four (FOUR!) conference games out of the gate!
Two clashes vs. Power 5 foes!
Ten games!
My selections in a boffo lineup of games.
Ohio State -14 at Minnesota: Goldy won't win. But, he will cover. Give me the points and P.J.
Temple at Rutgers -14: Throwback Big East game. Lay the points and take Schiano's jaw.
Michigan State at Northwestern -3: Revenge game for Fitzy. Lay the points and take the Cats.
Penn State at Wisconsin -5.5: Can't pass up those 5.5 points. I'll take 'em and the Nits.
Western Michigan at Michigan -17: Wolverines roll. Lay the 17 and enjoy the Rotel at your tailgate.
Fordham at Nebraska -40: The Rams will cure what ails Scott Frost. But Herbie Husker won't cover. Take the points and Vince Lombardi's alma mater.
Indiana at Iowa -3: Love, love this game. Basically a pick 'em. Take Herky and give LEO the points.
West Virginia -3 at Maryland: I like the 'Neers. Give Testudo the points.
Oregon State at Purdue -7: Brohm wants to make a statement under the lights. Take Purdue Pete and give Benny the Beaver the seven.
Texas-San Antonio at Illinois -5.5: Bret Bielema and his pullover will keep on rolling. Give UTSA the 5.5 and take ILL-INI.
Lock of the week: Northwestern -3 vs. Michigan State
Spread too big? Nebraska +40 vs. Fordham
Spread too small? Illinois -5.5 vs. Texas-San Antonio
Avoid this game: Penn State +5.5 at Wisconsin
NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines
