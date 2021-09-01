 B1G picks
B1G picks: Taking the lid off with four league games

Tom Dienhart
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

The first full week of Big Ten football is here.

Four (FOUR!) conference games out of the gate!

Two clashes vs. Power 5 foes!

Ten games!

My selections in a boffo lineup of games.

Ohio State -14 at Minnesota: Goldy won't win. But, he will cover. Give me the points and P.J.

Temple at Rutgers -14: Throwback Big East game. Lay the points and take Schiano's jaw.

Michigan State at Northwestern -3: Revenge game for Fitzy. Lay the points and take the Cats.

Penn State at Wisconsin -5.5: Can't pass up those 5.5 points. I'll take 'em and the Nits.

Western Michigan at Michigan -17: Wolverines roll. Lay the 17 and enjoy the Rotel at your tailgate.

Fordham at Nebraska -40: The Rams will cure what ails Scott Frost. But Herbie Husker won't cover. Take the points and Vince Lombardi's alma mater.

Indiana at Iowa -3: Love, love this game. Basically a pick 'em. Take Herky and give LEO the points.

West Virginia -3 at Maryland: I like the 'Neers. Give Testudo the points.

Oregon State at Purdue -7: Brohm wants to make a statement under the lights. Take Purdue Pete and give Benny the Beaver the seven.

Texas-San Antonio at Illinois -5.5: Bret Bielema and his pullover will keep on rolling. Give UTSA the 5.5 and take ILL-INI.

Lock of the week: Northwestern -3 vs. Michigan State

Spread too big? Nebraska +40 vs. Fordham

Spread too small? Illinois -5.5 vs. Texas-San Antonio

Avoid this game: Penn State +5.5 at Wisconsin

NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines

