B1G picks: Taking the lid off with four league games

The first full week of Big Ten football is here.



Four (FOUR!) conference games out of the gate!

Two clashes vs. Power 5 foes!

Ten games!



My selections in a boffo lineup of games.



Ohio State -14 at Minnesota: Goldy won't win. But, he will cover. Give me the points and P.J.



Temple at Rutgers -14: Throwback Big East game. Lay the points and take Schiano's jaw.



Michigan State at Northwestern -3: Revenge game for Fitzy. Lay the points and take the Cats.



Penn State at Wisconsin -5.5: Can't pass up those 5.5 points. I'll take 'em and the Nits.



Western Michigan at Michigan -17: Wolverines roll. Lay the 17 and enjoy the Rotel at your tailgate.



Fordham at Nebraska -40: The Rams will cure what ails Scott Frost. But Herbie Husker won't cover. Take the points and Vince Lombardi's alma mater.



Indiana at Iowa -3: Love, love this game. Basically a pick 'em. Take Herky and give LEO the points.



West Virginia -3 at Maryland: I like the 'Neers. Give Testudo the points.



Oregon State at Purdue -7: Brohm wants to make a statement under the lights. Take Purdue Pete and give Benny the Beaver the seven.



Texas-San Antonio at Illinois -5.5: Bret Bielema and his pullover will keep on rolling. Give UTSA the 5.5 and take ILL-INI.



Lock of the week: Northwestern -3 vs. Michigan State



Spread too big? Nebraska +40 vs. Fordham



Spread too small? Illinois -5.5 vs. Texas-San Antonio



Avoid this game: Penn State +5.5 at Wisconsin



